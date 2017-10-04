Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: America is truly a nation in mourning

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: America is truly a nation in mourning

President Donald Trump gives remarks at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more during a massacre in Las Vegas.
Source: CNN

Politicians and celebs react to Las Vegas (7 Videos)

See More

Trump: America is truly a nation in mourning

Newsroom

President Donald Trump gives remarks at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more during a massacre in Las Vegas.
Source: CNN