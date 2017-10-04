Breaking News
Pelosi commits to passing a clean DREAM act
Pelosi commits to passing a clean DREAM act
During a CNN Town Hall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi committed to passing a clean DREAM act before December.
Source: CNN
