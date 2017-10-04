Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pelosi: Life is more important than politics

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pelosi: Life is more important than politics

During a CNN Town Hall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that political survival is not as important as the lives of the American people.
Source: CNN

Nancy Pelosi town hall (5 Videos)

See More

Pelosi: Life is more important than politics

During a CNN Town Hall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that political survival is not as important as the lives of the American people.
Source: CNN