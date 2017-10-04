Breaking News
Trump: Total confidence in Rex Tillerson
President Donald Trump responded to NBC's report that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a "moron" by saying he has total confidence in Tillerson and calling the report fake news.
