Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's full remarks on Puerto Rico response

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's full remarks on Puerto Rico response

President Trump gives remarks on the response to Hurricane Maria alongside local and federal officials in Puerto Rico.
Source: CNN

Puerto Rico (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's full remarks on Puerto Rico response

President Trump gives remarks on the response to Hurricane Maria alongside local and federal officials in Puerto Rico.
Source: CNN