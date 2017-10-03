Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz during a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts with first responders at Luis Muniz Air National Guard Base, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump shakes hands with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz during a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts with first responders at Luis Muniz Air National Guard Base, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    JUST WATCHED

    San Juan mayor speaks about Trump's visit (full)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

San Juan mayor speaks about Trump's visit (full)

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz speaks to CNN's Leyla Santiago about her meeting with President Trump during his visit to Puerto Rico.
Source: CNN

Puerto Rico (15 Videos)

See More

San Juan mayor speaks about Trump's visit (full)

Newsroom

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz speaks to CNN's Leyla Santiago about her meeting with President Trump during his visit to Puerto Rico.
Source: CNN