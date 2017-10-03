Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump hands out supplies in Puerto Rico
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump hands out supplies in Puerto Rico
President Donald Trump hands out supplies at an aid station in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Source: CNN
Trump Responds to Puerto Rico Crisis (21 Videos)
Trump hands out supplies in Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims in Puerto Rico
Sanders: Trump's Puerto Rico tweets unspeakable
Mulvaney: Judge us on our actions in PR
Trump: Poor leadership by San Juan mayor
Honoré reacts to Trump's San Juan mayor tweets
Navarro on Trump's P.R. tweets: How dare he
San Juan mayor on Trump: No time for this
San Juan mayor: We're dying here
Stelter: Trump making his race problem worse
Congressman: Tired of Trump talking about cost
DHS chief speaks amid backlash over remark
Mayor: Dammit, this is not a 'good news story'
Puerto Rico & Washington: Alternate realities
Trump: Puerto Rico has to work with us on aid
Rubio to Trump: Put the military in charge
WH defends response to crisis in Puerto Rico
A mother's emotional message to Trump
Duke: Puerto Rico response a good news story
Trump: Puerto Rico threw budget out of whack
San Juan mayor: Trump miscommunicator in chief
See More
Trump hands out supplies in Puerto Rico
President Donald Trump hands out supplies at an aid station in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Source: CNN