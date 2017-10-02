Breaking News
Trump dedicates trophy to hurricane victims
Trump dedicates trophy to hurricane victims
President Donald Trump attended the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, and dedicated the winning trophy to hurricane victims.
Source: CNN
Trump dedicates trophy to hurricane victims
Newsroom
