Trump dedicates trophy to hurricane victims

President Donald Trump presents Captain Steve Stricker and the US Team with the trophy after they defeated the International Team in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on Sunday in Jersey City, New Jersey.
President Donald Trump attended the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, and dedicated the winning trophy to hurricane victims.
