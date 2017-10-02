Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Scalise feared missing daughter's wedding

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Scalise feared missing daughter's wedding

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) recalled the moment he was shot at a congressional Republican baseball practice in June.
Source: CNN

Shooting at congressional baseball practice (16 Videos)

See More

Scalise feared missing daughter's wedding

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) recalled the moment he was shot at a congressional Republican baseball practice in June.
Source: CNN