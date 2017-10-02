Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history
There have been nine shootings in modern US history where 14 or more people were killed.
Source: CNN
Deadly Shooting on Las Vegas Strip (11 Videos)
Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history
Where the Las Vegas shooter was positioned
These concertgoers hid in a freezer
Audio: Officers blast through shooter's door
Witness: We tried helping girl shot in head
Nevada governor: 'We're angry, we're grieving'
Jason Aldean runs off stage as shooting erupts
Las Vegas: Rapid-fire shots, then 'Stay down!'
Singer: It was like shooting fish in a barrel
Concertgoer captures chaos among the crowd
Witness: Gunfire sounded like fireworks
See More
Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history
There have been nine shootings in modern US history where 14 or more people were killed.
Source: CNN