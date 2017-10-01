Breaking News
Michael Grimm announces candidacy at rally
Michael Grimm, the former Republican congressman who went to jail for tax evasion, announced the launch of his campaign for his old seat representing Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in New York.
Source: CNN
