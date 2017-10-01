Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

####2017-08-13 00:00:00 SUGGEST ARCHIVE gps clean## LEAD STORIES: Discussion of North Korea Situation and China; Interview with Bill Maher. GUESTS: Victor Cha; Bill Maher. SEE TRANSCRIPT FIELD FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT ##
####2017-08-13 00:00:00 SUGGEST ARCHIVE gps clean## LEAD STORIES: Discussion of North Korea Situation and China; Interview with Bill Maher. GUESTS: Victor Cha; Bill Maher. SEE TRANSCRIPT FIELD FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT ##

    JUST WATCHED

    Fareed's Take: Trump likes to be the tough guy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fareed's Take: Trump likes to be the tough guy

CNN's Fareed Zakaria says when it comes to North Korea, President Trump seems determined to have the last insult, but insists Trump needs to turn down the rhetoric and develop a strategy.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

Fareed's Take: Trump likes to be the tough guy

CNN's Fareed Zakaria says when it comes to North Korea, President Trump seems determined to have the last insult, but insists Trump needs to turn down the rhetoric and develop a strategy.
Source: CNN