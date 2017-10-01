Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Fareed's Take: Trump likes to be the tough guy
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Fareed's Take: Trump likes to be the tough guy
CNN's Fareed Zakaria says when it comes to North Korea, President Trump seems determined to have the last insult, but insists Trump needs to turn down the rhetoric and develop a strategy.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (10 Videos)
Fareed's Take: Trump likes to be the tough guy
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Capturing the beauty in the murk
This actress turned into a knife maker
NYC tap water is used to make this
Harlem hatter brings past to life
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
'How do you hunt a python?'
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
See More
Fareed's Take: Trump likes to be the tough guy
CNN's Fareed Zakaria says when it comes to North Korea, President Trump seems determined to have the last insult, but insists Trump needs to turn down the rhetoric and develop a strategy.
Source: CNN