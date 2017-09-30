Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Baker on NFL players' protest: It's outrageous
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Baker on NFL players' protest: It's outrageous
'I just think it's outrageous,' says former Secretary of State James Baker on NFL players 'taking a knee.' He speaks with CNN's
David Axelrod
.
Source: CNN
The Axe Files (7 Videos)
Baker on NFL players' protest: It's outrageous
Former US official: Twitter makes job harder
Gov. Brown: Trump is a very polarizing figure
Gov. Brown: I think Comey has serious problems
Gov. Brown: No substitute for experience
John McCain: Trump is not like Reagan
McCain: Destroying reputations not good
See More
Baker on NFL players' protest: It's outrageous
'I just think it's outrageous,' says former Secretary of State James Baker on NFL players 'taking a knee.' He speaks with CNN's
David Axelrod
.
Source: CNN