Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House: Secy. Tom Price has resigned
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House: Secy. Tom Price has resigned
The White House said that Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price has resigned. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN
Tom Price (13 Videos)
White House: Secy. Tom Price has resigned
Tom Price vows reimbursement for flights
Before private flights, Price criticized them
Panel on Price's private travel statement
Price experiencing turbulence for private flights
White House: Private jet use under review
Price: Trump pledging to fight opioid crisis
Schumer: Tom Price may have broken the law
Trump pick buys stocks, raises scrutiny
Trump's HHS pick hates Obamacare
Trump's new cabinet picks: Billionaires
Tom Price in 60 seconds
The high-profile exits since Trump took office
See More
White House: Secy. Tom Price has resigned
The Lead
The White House said that Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price has resigned. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN