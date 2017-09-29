Breaking News

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price attends a press conference about influenza prevention for the upcoming flu season at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, September 28, 2017.
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price attends a press conference about influenza prevention for the upcoming flu season at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, September 28, 2017.

    White House: Secy. Tom Price has resigned

White House: Secy. Tom Price has resigned

The White House said that Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price has resigned. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
White House: Secy. Tom Price has resigned

The White House said that Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price has resigned. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
