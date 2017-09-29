Breaking News

U.S. President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Tom Price walk to a House Republican closed party conference on Capitol Hill, on March 21 in Washington, DC. President Trump is urging House Republicans to support his American Health Care Act.
    Tom Price vows reimbursement for flights

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said in a statement that he will write a personal check to the US Treasury to cover the cost of his travel on private charter planes.
