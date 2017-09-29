Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tom Price vows reimbursement for flights
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tom Price vows reimbursement for flights
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said in a statement that he will write a personal check to the US Treasury to cover the cost of his travel on private charter planes.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Tom Price vows reimbursement for flights
Harlem hat maker puts people before business
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
NYC tap water is used to make this
This actress turned into a knife maker
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
See the wonder of Season Three
360 degrees on the Overseas Highway
Capturing the beauty in the murk
'How do you hunt a python?'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Cruise ships threaten to swamp Venice
Surprise visit to abandoned Israeli bunker
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
'Just when you get him into frame, he's gone'
See More
Tom Price vows reimbursement for flights
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said in a statement that he will write a personal check to the US Treasury to cover the cost of his travel on private charter planes.
Source: CNN