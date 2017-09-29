Breaking News

marco rubio puerto rico
    Rubio to Trump: Put the military in charge

Sen. Marco Rubio said the logistics chain in Puerto Rico recovery efforts is currently broken and only the US military can stand it up after Hurricane Maria battered the island.
Rubio to Trump: Put the military in charge

