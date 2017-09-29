Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Chasm between Puerto Rico, Washington

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Chasm between Puerto Rico, Washington

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses the growing division between the crisis in Puerto Rico and the Trump administration in Washington.
Source: CNN

Puerto Rico (16 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Chasm between Puerto Rico, Washington

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses the growing division between the crisis in Puerto Rico and the Trump administration in Washington.
Source: CNN