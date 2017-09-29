Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator slams Richard Spencer on Twitter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator slams Richard Spencer on Twitter

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse slammed white supremacist Richard Spencer in a tweetstorm, calling Spencer's ideas "un-American poison."
Source: CNN

alt right (10 Videos)

See More

Senator slams Richard Spencer on Twitter

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse slammed white supremacist Richard Spencer in a tweetstorm, calling Spencer's ideas "un-American poison."
Source: CNN