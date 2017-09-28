Breaking News
Cohn doesn't answer Trump tax return question
Cohn doesn't answer Trump tax return question
Taking questions regarding the GOP tax reform framework, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn declined to say whether President Donald Trump should release his tax returns.
Source: CNN
Cohn doesn't answer Trump tax return question
Taking questions regarding the GOP tax reform framework, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn declined to say whether President Donald Trump should release his tax returns.
