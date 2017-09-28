Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gary Cohn WHPB 09282017
Gary Cohn WHPB 09282017

    JUST WATCHED

    Cohn doesn't answer Trump tax return question

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cohn doesn't answer Trump tax return question

Taking questions regarding the GOP tax reform framework, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn declined to say whether President Donald Trump should release his tax returns.
Source: CNN

Trump's Taxes (15 Videos)

See More

Cohn doesn't answer Trump tax return question

Taking questions regarding the GOP tax reform framework, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn declined to say whether President Donald Trump should release his tax returns.
Source: CNN