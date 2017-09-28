Breaking News

Regan Kibby is currently a transgender midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis Maryland.
    A transgender midshipman fights Trump's ban

Regan Kibby, a 19-year-old midshipman at the United States Naval Academy who is transgender, tells his story of how Donald Trump's tweets changed his life.
