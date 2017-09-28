Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Spike Lee: Kaepernick should have a job in NFL
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Spike Lee: Kaepernick should have a job in NFL
Spike Lee says that it's hypocritical for NFL team owners to kneel with their players because they have forgotten the reason why the protest started in the first place.
Source: CNN
Sports gets political (15 Videos)
Spike Lee: Kaepernick should have a job in NFL
How sports and politics clashed through history
Spike Lee, Hines Ward spar over politics in sports
#TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field
Trump responds after a day of NFL protests
Costas: Patriotism comes in many forms
Sessions: NFL protests are a big mistake
NFL fans split over anthem controversy
LeBron's video message: I can't stand for this
Ex-NFL coach who backed Trump: 'I'm pissed'
White House defends Trump's NFL comments
LeBron: No regrets on calling Trump a bum
NFL star continues national anthem protest
Trump's 2013 tweet about the NFL
Mnuchin: NFL players can protest off the field
See More
Spike Lee: Kaepernick should have a job in NFL
Spike Lee says that it's hypocritical for NFL team owners to kneel with their players because they have forgotten the reason why the protest started in the first place.
Source: CNN