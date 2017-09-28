Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

whpb 09282017
whpb 09282017

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders, reporter spar on Trump's NFL comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders, reporter spar on Trump's NFL comments

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to a reporter's question on President Trump's NFL comments.
Source: CNN

Sports gets political (15 Videos)

See More

Sanders, reporter spar on Trump's NFL comments

Newsroom

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to a reporter's question on President Trump's NFL comments.
Source: CNN