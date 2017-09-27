Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump south lawn 2
trump south lawn 2

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: NFL must change or will 'go to hell'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: NFL must change or will 'go to hell'

President Trump speaks to reporters about the National Anthem protests in the NFL.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: NFL must change or will 'go to hell'

President Trump speaks to reporters about the National Anthem protests in the NFL.
Source: CNN