Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump south lawn
trump south lawn

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I will sign health care executive order

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I will sign health care executive order

President Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn at the White House.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: I will sign health care executive order

President Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn at the White House.
Source: CNN