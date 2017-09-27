Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Roy Moore: We can support the President
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Roy Moore: We can support the President
Roy Moore, the evangelical Christian who was twice ousted as Alabama's chief justice, has beaten Sen. Luther Strange in a Republican primary, CNN projected.
Source: CNN
Alabama special elections (9 Videos)
Roy Moore: We can support the President
Strange: This is not the result that we wanted
Steve Bannon celebrates Moore's win
CNN projects Moore wins Alabama GOP primary
Trump rallies for Strange in GOP Senate race
Moore has history of controversial comments
Senate candidate in 2005: Outlaw gay 'conduct'
Bannon: They think you're a pack of morons
Sessions bids farewell to Senate after vote
See More
Roy Moore: We can support the President
Roy Moore, the evangelical Christian who was twice ousted as Alabama's chief justice, has beaten Sen. Luther Strange in a Republican primary, CNN projected.
Source: CNN