Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ron johnson on roy moore controversy win sot _00002405
ron johnson on roy moore controversy win sot _00002405

    JUST WATCHED

    Johnson defends Moore's controversial image

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Johnson defends Moore's controversial image

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says Roy Moore's controversial image is largely a result of how the press portrays him, after Moore won the Alabama Republican Senate runoff.
Source: CNN

Alabama special elections (9 Videos)

See More

Johnson defends Moore's controversial image

New Day

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says Roy Moore's controversial image is largely a result of how the press portrays him, after Moore won the Alabama Republican Senate runoff.
Source: CNN