Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Luther Strange's full concession speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Luther Strange's full concession speech

Sen. Luther Strange gives his concession speech to supporters at his campaign headquarters in Homewood, Alabama.
Source: CNN

Alabama special elections (9 Videos)

See More

Luther Strange's full concession speech

Sen. Luther Strange gives his concession speech to supporters at his campaign headquarters in Homewood, Alabama.
Source: CNN