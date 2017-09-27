Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Strange: This is not the result that we wanted
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Strange: This is not the result that we wanted
Sen. Luther Strange speaks to supporters and concedes to Roy Moore, who won Alabama's Republican primary election.
Source: CNN
Georgia's 6th district (4 Videos)
Strange: This is not the result that we wanted
Threatening letter sent to Georgia politician
Chaos in Washington shakes up Georgia election
Handel: All Republicans, all hands on deck
GOP faces wake-up call in Georgia election
See More
Strange: This is not the result that we wanted
Sen. Luther Strange speaks to supporters and concedes to Roy Moore, who won Alabama's Republican primary election.
Source: CNN