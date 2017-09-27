Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Clapper: I would cool it if I were Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Clapper: I would cool it if I were Trump
James Clapper addresses the tension between the US and North Korea, advising Trump to consider the military dependents and duel citizens.
Source: CNN
North Korea Tensions (15 Videos)
Clapper: I would cool it if I were Trump
Trump's weeks of bluster on North Korea
N. Korea FM: Trump's threats 'a dog's barking'
How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
What it's really like to be inside North Korea
Why does North Korea hate the US?
White House: We have not declared war on NK
The weapon that makes N. Korea more dangerous
North Korea at U.N.: Attack on US 'inevitable'
Moment North Korea fired missile over Japan
US B-1B bombers fly near North Korean coast
Kim Jong Un: Trump will pay dearly for speech
Trump: Do business with N. Korea, lose with US
Trump to UN: 'Rocket Man' on a suicide mission
Why does North Korea keep launching ICBMs?
China grapples with North Korea challenge
See More
Clapper: I would cool it if I were Trump
New Day
James Clapper addresses the tension between the US and North Korea, advising Trump to consider the military dependents and duel citizens.
Source: CNN