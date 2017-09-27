Breaking News

trump south lawn 2
    Trump says hospitalized senator can't vote

President Donald Trump cited an unnamed senator being in the hospital as part of the reason why Republicans are unable to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare ahead of this weekend's deadline.
President Donald Trump cited an unnamed senator being in the hospital as part of the reason why Republicans are unable to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare ahead of this weekend's deadline.
Source: CNN