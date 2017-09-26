Breaking News

US President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, September 26, 2017.
    Trump: I wasn't preoccupied with the NFL

President Trump holds a joint news conference and takes questions from reporters with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Washington.
