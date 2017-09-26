Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to the White House September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the day Rajoy and Trump will hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden where they will likely announce more cooperation in the fight against terrorism and possibly address the growing division between Spaniards ahead of a Sunday referendum on Catalonia's independence.
President Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hold a joint news conference in Washington.
Source: CNN

