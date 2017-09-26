Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Voters break with Trump on NFL tweets

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Voters break with Trump on NFL tweets

Trump voters disagree with the President's attacks on NFL players for kneeling in protest during the National Anthem.
Source: CNN

Sports gets political (15 Videos)

See More

Voters break with Trump on NFL tweets

New Day

Trump voters disagree with the President's attacks on NFL players for kneeling in protest during the National Anthem.
Source: CNN