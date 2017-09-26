Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Bannon: They think you're a pack of morons
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Bannon: They think you're a pack of morons
Steve Bannon, Trump's former campaign chief executive, says a vote for Roy Moore to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a vote for President Donald Trump.
Source: WKRG
Steve Bannon (15 Videos)
Bannon: They think you're a pack of morons
Bannon: GOP wants to 'nullify' 2016 election
Bannon: Russia investigation a 'farce'
Bannon: Cohn should have resigned
H.R. McMaster on working with Steve Bannon
Trump fires Steve Bannon
Bannon plans primaries for GOP incumbents
Bannon returns to Breitbart, declares war
What you need to know about Steve Bannon
Bannon: I want Dems to talk racism every day
Writer: Interview highlights Bannon's arrogance
Late night spoofs Steve Bannon's whiteboard
Curbelo: Bannon, Miller want to accommodate alt-right
WSJ editorial board takes aim at Steve Bannon
Chelsea Clinton slams Bannon for fat shaming
Infighting causes clashes in Trump White House
See More
Bannon: They think you're a pack of morons
Steve Bannon, Trump's former campaign chief executive, says a vote for Roy Moore to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a vote for President Donald Trump.
Source: WKRG