Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee kneeling in defense of the First Amendment.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee kneeling in defense of the First Amendment.

    Lawmaker kneels on House floor in protest

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee took a knee on the House floor in solidarity with NFL players who knelt during the National Anthem following President Donald Trump's criticism of the protest.
