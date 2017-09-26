With no proof, Stone calls DNC hack inside job

Roger Stone, former adviser to President Donald Trump, appeared before the House intelligence committee and later told reporters he believes Russia was not behind the 2016 DNC hacks. No evidence has ever surfaced to support that claim, and the US intelligence community believes Russia was behind the hacks.
