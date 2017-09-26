Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Congressman calls female colleagues 'eye candy'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Congressman calls female colleagues 'eye candy'

Rep. Mark Walker, the chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, described female members of the group as the committee's "eye candy" during a press conference.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Congressman calls female colleagues 'eye candy'

Rep. Mark Walker, the chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, described female members of the group as the committee's "eye candy" during a press conference.
Source: CNN