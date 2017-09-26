Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders: Can't understand attacking McCain

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders: Can't understand attacking McCain

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defends Senator John McCain (R-AZ), who President Donald Trump chided in a tweet for not supporting the GOP's latest health care bill.
Source: CNN

Health care fight (16 Videos)

See More

Sanders: Can't understand attacking McCain

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defends Senator John McCain (R-AZ), who President Donald Trump chided in a tweet for not supporting the GOP's latest health care bill.
Source: CNN