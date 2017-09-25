Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump picking sides in culture war

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump picking sides in culture war

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Trump's controversial comments about NFL players who refused to stand during the national anthem.
Source: CNN

Sports gets political (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump picking sides in culture war

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Trump's controversial comments about NFL players who refused to stand during the national anthem.
Source: CNN