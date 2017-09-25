Breaking News

Senator Lindsey Graham (C), R-SC, stands with Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA, Senator Dean Heller (L), and Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI, as well as former Senator Rick Santorum (R), to announce their legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare through block grants on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
    CBO: Millions uninsured under Graham-Cassidy

The Congressional Budget Office has released a partial score of the GOP's plan to repeal Obamacare, saying the Graham-Cassidy bill would reduce the budget deficit by at least $133 billion but also means millions of people would lose comprehensive health insurance.
