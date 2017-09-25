CBO: Millions uninsured under Graham-Cassidy

The Congressional Budget Office has released a partial score of the GOP's plan to repeal Obamacare, saying the Graham-Cassidy bill would reduce the budget deficit by at least $133 billion but also means millions of people would lose comprehensive health insurance.
The Congressional Budget Office has released a partial score of the GOP's plan to repeal Obamacare, saying the Graham-Cassidy bill would reduce the budget deficit by at least $133 billion but also means millions of people would lose comprehensive health insurance.