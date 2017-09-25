Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
A timeline of Anthony Weiner's sexting scandals
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
A timeline of Anthony Weiner's sexting scandals
A look at the Anthony Weiner sexting troubles that preceded his 21-month prison sentence.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
A timeline of Anthony Weiner's sexting scandals
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
Harlem hat maker puts people before business
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
This actress turned into a knife maker
NYC tap water is used to make this
See the wonder of Season Three
360 degrees on the Overseas Highway
Capturing the beauty in the murk
'How do you hunt a python?'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Cruise ships threaten to swamp Venice
Surprise visit to abandoned Israeli bunker
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
The medical secrets of the Dead Sea
See More
A timeline of Anthony Weiner's sexting scandals
A look at the Anthony Weiner sexting troubles that preceded his 21-month prison sentence.
Source: CNN