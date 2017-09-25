Breaking News

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing in a sexting scandal, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York.
Former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing in a sexting scandal, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York.

    Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case

Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting a minor.
