Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting a minor.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (8 Videos)
Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case
This could be latest trend in burgers
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Sleep 50 feet above the ground in trees
Go inside New Orleans' abandoned buildings
Hollywood location scout reveals hidden L.A.
A look inside this Mojave Desert ghost town
Take a llama on your next backpacking adventure
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
See More
Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting a minor.
Source: CNN