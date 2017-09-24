Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Stevie Wonder, left, takes a knee "for the country" with his son, Kwame Morris, before performing at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in New York. The festival aims to end extreme poverty through the collective actions of Global Citizens by 2030. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)
Stevie Wonder, left, takes a knee "for the country" with his son, Kwame Morris, before performing at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in New York. The festival aims to end extreme poverty through the collective actions of Global Citizens by 2030. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

    JUST WATCHED

    Stevie Wonder takes both knees 'for America'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Stevie Wonder takes both knees 'for America'

Musician Stevie Wonder took both knees at a New York music festival, seemingly showing solidarity with NFL players criticized by President Donald Trump hours earlier.
Source: CNN

Sports gets political (15 Videos)

See More

Stevie Wonder takes both knees 'for America'

Musician Stevie Wonder took both knees at a New York music festival, seemingly showing solidarity with NFL players criticized by President Donald Trump hours earlier.
Source: CNN