    Trump: Media won't show crowd (as CNN does)

Trump: Media won't show crowd (as CNN does)

President Trump told a rally audience in Alabama that the media won't show his crowd as the crowd was being broadcast live on CNN.
President Trump told a rally audience in Alabama that the media won't show his crowd as the crowd was being broadcast live on CNN.
