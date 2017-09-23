Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump applauds during a rally for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump applauds during a rally for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump touts Twitter use at Alabama rally

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump touts Twitter use at Alabama rally

President Trump comments on his use of Twitter at a rally for Luther Strange in Alabama.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Twitter (15 Videos)

See More

Trump touts Twitter use at Alabama rally

President Trump comments on his use of Twitter at a rally for Luther Strange in Alabama.
Source: CNN