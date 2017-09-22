Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Kim Jon Un madman North Korea Nauert newday intv_00000000
Trump Kim Jon Un madman North Korea Nauert newday intv_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Trump calls Kim Jong Un a 'madman'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Trump calls Kim Jong Un a 'madman'

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert defends President Donald Trump calling Kim Jong Un a "madman."
Source: CNN

North Korea Tensions (13 Videos)

See More

Why Trump calls Kim Jong Un a 'madman'

New Day

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert defends President Donald Trump calling Kim Jong Un a "madman."
Source: CNN