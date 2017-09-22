Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: Sen John McCain (R-AZ) leaves the Senate Chamber after a vote on a stripped-down, or 'Skinny Repeal,' version of Obamacare reform on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCain was one of three Republican Senators to vote against the measure. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: Sen John McCain (R-AZ) leaves the Senate Chamber after a vote on a stripped-down, or 'Skinny Repeal,' version of Obamacare reform on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCain was one of three Republican Senators to vote against the measure. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    McCain to vote 'no' on health care proposal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McCain to vote 'no' on health care proposal

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said in a statement that he "cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal," likely ending Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Source: CNN

Health care fight (16 Videos)

See More

McCain to vote 'no' on health care proposal

Newsroom

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said in a statement that he "cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal," likely ending Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Source: CNN