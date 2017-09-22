Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
McCain to vote 'no' on health care proposal
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
McCain to vote 'no' on health care proposal
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said in a statement that he "cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal," likely ending Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Source: CNN
Health care fight (16 Videos)
McCain to vote 'no' on health care proposal
Tension on Senate floor amid health care fight
Obama rips GOP attempts to repeal Obamacare
Paul: Graham-Cassidy not a repeal of Obamacare
Sen. Cassidy defends health bill amid backlash
Why is health care in the US so expensive?
Schumer: 'Trumpcare' is a sham
What's in Graham-Cassidy health care bill?
Sanders announces 'Medicare for all' plan
Trump: I'll turn to Dems if I need to
Kasich, Hickenlooper pitch health care reform
Graham: Ryan says he'll pass Obamacare repeal
Schumer: 'We are not celebrating'
Timeline of 'skinny repeal' failure
McCain votes 'no' on Obamacare repeal
Bash: McCain's vote about Trump, legacy
See More
McCain to vote 'no' on health care proposal
Newsroom
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said in a statement that he "cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal," likely ending Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Source: CNN