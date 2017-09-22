Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    James Comey speaks amid protest chants

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

James Comey speaks amid protest chants

Former FBI director James Comey was interrupted by protesters while delivering the keynote address to Howard University students.
Source: CNN

Former FBI Director James Comey (15 Videos)

See More

James Comey speaks amid protest chants

Former FBI director James Comey was interrupted by protesters while delivering the keynote address to Howard University students.
Source: CNN